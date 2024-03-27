Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 631.3% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMID traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.