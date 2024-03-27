Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. 169,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 871,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,883 shares of company stock valued at $992,267. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.