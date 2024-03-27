Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

