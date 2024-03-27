Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APTO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

