Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 534.8% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUVI remained flat at $1.58 on Wednesday. 18,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,527. The stock has a market cap of $869,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.37. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

