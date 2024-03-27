Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 499.2% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

Shares of APGOF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,809. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.