Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 499.2% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of APGOF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,809. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
