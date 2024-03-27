Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.21. Approximately 148,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 657,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 154,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

