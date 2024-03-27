Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,923 shares of company stock worth $22,361,395. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

