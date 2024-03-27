Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.22) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.59) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.51).
View Our Latest Report on Anglo American
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.95), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($537,080.49). 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.