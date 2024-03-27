Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.22) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.59) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.51).

LON AAL traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,922.80 ($24.30). 2,276,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,806.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,986.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10,682.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.95), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($537,080.49). 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

