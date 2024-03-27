Analyzing Greif (NYSE:GEF) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Greif pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Greif pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greif has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Greif is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Greif shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif $5.22 billion 0.60 $359.20 million $5.78 11.57 CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 9.46

This table compares Greif and CCL Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greif has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries. CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greif, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greif and CCL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif 6.53% 18.65% 6.23% CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greif and CCL Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif 0 1 2 0 2.67 CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Greif presently has a consensus price target of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. CCL Industries has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.58%. Given CCL Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Greif.

Summary

Greif beats CCL Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2023, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. This segment also provides extruded and labeled plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate, and other complementary products and services. The Avery segment offers printable media products, including address and shipping labels, marketing and product identification labels, indexes and dividers, business cards, and name badges supported by customized software solutions; and organizational products, such as binders, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. This segment also provides direct to consumer digitally imaged media products, such as labels, business cards, name badges, and family oriented identification labels supported by unique web-enabled e-commerce URLs. The Checkpoint segment offers technology-driven loss-prevention, inventory management, and labelling solutions, including radio frequency and radio-frequency identification solutions to retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment provides specialty, high-performance, multi-layer, and surface engineered biaxially oriented polypropylene films for pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

