Analyzing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares California Resources and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 20.14% 17.57% 9.39% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.80 billion 1.31 $564.00 million $7.72 6.90 Indonesia Energy $3.61 million 5.96 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

