Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$77.21

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

MRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$73.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2580645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

