Analysts Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target at $5.63

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

BDN opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $785.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

