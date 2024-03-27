Amprius Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.