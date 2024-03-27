Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

