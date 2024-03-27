Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

