American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $196.33. The stock had a trading volume of 825,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,188. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

