American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 1,260.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 38,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,876. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
