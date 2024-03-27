American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,849. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

