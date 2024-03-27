Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.00

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09), with a volume of 15428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.09).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.68 million, a P/E ratio of -298.28 and a beta of 0.53.
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
