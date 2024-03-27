ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.61. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 21,243 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $24,643,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 494,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

