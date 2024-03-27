Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ALVOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 31,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
