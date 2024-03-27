Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.9%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.49. Approximately 1,944,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,721,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

