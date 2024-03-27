Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $22.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1,514.75. The stock had a trading volume of 154,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,301. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,658.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,507.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

