Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VNQ traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. 2,403,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

