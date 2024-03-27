Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.76% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DEED traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

