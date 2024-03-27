Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $171.04.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

