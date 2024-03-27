Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,373,180,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. 54,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,156. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.