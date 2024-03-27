Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,701,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

