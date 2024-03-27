Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 15.56% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGLD. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

BGLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,212 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

