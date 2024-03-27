Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GBIL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.13. 204,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,415. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

