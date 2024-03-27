Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA IJAN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

