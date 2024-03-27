Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 10,955 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

