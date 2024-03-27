Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $47.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alteryx

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker acquired 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal bought 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,928.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 86,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,803 in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. Analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.