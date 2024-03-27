Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.59 and last traded at $149.76. Approximately 6,340,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 31,002,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

