Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.58

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.58 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 159286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.