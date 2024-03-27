Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Issues Earnings Results

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.67 million for the quarter.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGAE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Insider Activity

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

