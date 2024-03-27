Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 159486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
Allianz Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $27.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- GameStop Stock Downtrend Is Intact: The End Game Draws Near
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.