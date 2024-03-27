Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 159486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Allianz Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $27.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.