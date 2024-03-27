Alhambra Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

