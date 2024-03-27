Alhambra Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFV opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

