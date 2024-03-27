Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Leidos by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 410,043 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

Leidos stock opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

