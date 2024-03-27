Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,992 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,643,000 after buying an additional 224,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 193.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 12,992,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 855,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Macerich Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAC opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macerich news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,964 shares of company stock worth $2,599,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.