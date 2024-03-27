Alhambra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

