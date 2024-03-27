Alhambra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

