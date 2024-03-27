Alhambra Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.