Alhambra Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

