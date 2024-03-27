Alhambra Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58. General Electric has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

