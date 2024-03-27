Alhambra Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after buying an additional 324,638 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after buying an additional 704,932 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

