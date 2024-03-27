Alhambra Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $2,059,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

