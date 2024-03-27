Alhambra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $446.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

