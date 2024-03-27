Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

